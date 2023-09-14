Sign up
Previous
Photo 1316
Modes of transport
Activity on the water today as the paddle boarder was just crossing the entry to the Marina. Fortunately the small boat slowed and then turned into the channel.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
boat
,
paddle-boarder
,
people-25
Peter Dulis
ace
well captured
September 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot. I suppose if you are in someone’s way, you can’t move that quickly to get out of the way!
September 14th, 2023
