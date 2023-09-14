Previous
Modes of transport by wakelys
Modes of transport

Activity on the water today as the paddle boarder was just crossing the entry to the Marina. Fortunately the small boat slowed and then turned into the channel.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Susan Wakely

Peter Dulis ace
well captured
September 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot. I suppose if you are in someone’s way, you can’t move that quickly to get out of the way!
September 14th, 2023  
