Previous
Photo 1315
Ted
In his bed. A cat with attitude and a bit indifferent to visitors. He owns a friend of mine.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
6
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
13th September 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
ted
Casablanca
ace
He is gorgeous! What lovely latte colouring
September 13th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Very sweet and cuddly.
September 13th, 2023
Liz Gooster
So cute! And I love the pawprints cushion behind him.
September 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Cute portrait of Ted.
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Talk about attitude, fabulous shot and matching narrative ;-)
September 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
How true that they own you & not vice versa! He has an evil look!
September 13th, 2023
