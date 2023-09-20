Sign up
Photo 1322
Back street driver.
View from the back seat while travelling in rain and low cloud.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
car
,
rain
,
mist
Diana
ace
Not great weather you are having Susan, at least you got a great shot.
September 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great weather capture! Stay dry!
September 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Ooh yuk, hope it improves for you ⛈️🌤️☀️
September 20th, 2023
