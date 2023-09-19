Sign up
Assembling a bed
My brother moved house 2 weeks ago and he decided to buy a new ottoman bed. I thought I would help him. Well it only seemed right to record the event and nothing much else of note happening today to photograph.
19th September 2023
Susan Wakely
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha......that looks well dangerous !!!!
September 19th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Ummm P should be up on a higher level to be having a nap!
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great documentation shot, you sure won't find me under there ;-)
September 19th, 2023
