Previous
On the promenade. by wakelys
Photo 1323

On the promenade.

Having a couple of days away. Planned to visit lots of interesting places but not feeling well. A short walk this morning left me so unbelievably tired. Fortunately we are staying in a fabulous property . Sorry that I am a bit absent on commenting.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise