Photo 1323
On the promenade.
Having a couple of days away. Planned to visit lots of interesting places but not feeling well. A short walk this morning left me so unbelievably tired. Fortunately we are staying in a fabulous property . Sorry that I am a bit absent on commenting.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
wave
,
sculpture.
