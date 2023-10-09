Previous
What is it? by wakelys
Photo 1341

What is it?

I zoomed in as close as I could them heavily cropped it.
I thought that it was a Greenshank as seen them in this area before but my photo identification came up as it being a Godwit which I have never heard of. Whatever it is there were 2 of them.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Diana ace
It looks like a fabulous bird, whatever it is.
October 9th, 2023  
katy ace
It looks like a bird to me! It really is a good photo, considering how much you had to crop it
October 9th, 2023  
