Photo 1342
Playtime
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do a Pep Ventosa - style image.
I do not use a photoshop but thought of alternative ways of doing multiple exposures.
Snapseed failed in my attempts so I layered 6 images in PhotoGrid.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
flower
,
get-pushed-584
Dawn
ace
So pretty and delicate
October 10th, 2023
Brian
ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@randystreat
Kathy I almost gave up but not wanting to be beaten this is my possible first and only attempt.
October 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
You did well, what a lovely result.
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
It's beautiful! Well done.
October 10th, 2023
