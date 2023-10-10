Previous
Playtime by wakelys
Photo 1342

Playtime

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do a Pep Ventosa - style image.
I do not use a photoshop but thought of alternative ways of doing multiple exposures.
Snapseed failed in my attempts so I layered 6 images in PhotoGrid.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So pretty and delicate
October 10th, 2023  
Brian ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@randystreat Kathy I almost gave up but not wanting to be beaten this is my possible first and only attempt.
October 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
You did well, what a lovely result.
October 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
It's beautiful! Well done.
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise