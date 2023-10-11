Sign up
Photo 1343
Time on my hands
Well thimbles actually. Taken for the artist challenge and based on this link.
https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/wp2023/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Vingerhoedjes.jpg
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1882
photos
126
followers
95
following
Babs
ace
That'll stop you biting your nails.
October 11th, 2023
katy
ace
I think you nailed it! I couldn’t tell which one was yours and which one was the artist’s!
October 11th, 2023
