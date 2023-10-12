Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1344
Artistic
Running out of ideas I looks at the word for today.
I thought that I would have a little dabble with acrylics on canvas!
This was intended for a spare bedroom but is now hanging on my stepsons lounge wall.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1883
photos
126
followers
95
following
368% complete
View this month »
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
Latest from all albums
539
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th October 2023 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
art
,
oct23words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close