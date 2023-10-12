Previous
Artistic by wakelys
Photo 1344

Artistic

Running out of ideas I looks at the word for today.
I thought that I would have a little dabble with acrylics on canvas!
This was intended for a spare bedroom but is now hanging on my stepsons lounge wall.
12th October 2023

