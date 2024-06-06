Sign up
Previous
Photo 1582
Never too old to climb
This was about 8 ft from the ground. You could climb down into the room but after doing the initial survey I decided to stay on the outside.
Another from our visit to Bastion 5 yesterday as seen
here
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
3
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2211
photos
137
followers
95
following
433% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th June 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
people-31
Casablanca
ace
Brave lady there! Loving her green nails too
June 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this great scene, fabulous textures and colours.
June 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
A great story telling image and story
June 6th, 2024
