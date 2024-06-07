Previous
Window by wakelys
Photo 1583

Window

I was fascinated by what at first I thought were all candles in the bay of the window. On closer inspection there were columns of stone to compliment the candles.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It makes for such a beautifully natural looking image.
June 7th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely decoration where is this??
June 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond St Mary’s, Stoughton.
June 7th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV this almost looks like a painting! Beautifully composed Sue
June 7th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
June 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise