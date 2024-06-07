Sign up
Previous
Photo 1583
Window
I was fascinated by what at first I thought were all candles in the bay of the window. On closer inspection there were columns of stone to compliment the candles.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
6
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2212
photos
137
followers
95
following
433% complete
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
629
1582
1583
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
7th June 2024 8:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
church
,
candles
Rob Z
ace
It makes for such a beautifully natural looking image.
June 7th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Lovely decoration where is this??
June 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
St Mary’s, Stoughton.
June 7th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV this almost looks like a painting! Beautifully composed Sue
June 7th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2024
