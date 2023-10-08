Sign up
Photo 1340
Flying high
And passing by.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1879
photos
126
followers
95
following
367% complete
View this month »
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Latest from all albums
1335
538
1336
1337
539
1338
1339
1340
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th October 2023 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
verbena
