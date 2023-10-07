Sign up
Photo 1339
Health & Safety
She was quite high up so wondered if there was a parachute in the backpack.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
3
0
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
hedge
Babs
Crikey she is brave. Looks like quite a dangerous undertaking.
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
A nice shot of her trimming her hedge
October 7th, 2023
John Falconer
😀😀😀
October 7th, 2023
