Previous
Health & Safety by wakelys
Photo 1339

Health & Safety

She was quite high up so wondered if there was a parachute in the backpack.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Crikey she is brave. Looks like quite a dangerous undertaking.
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot of her trimming her hedge
October 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
😀😀😀
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise