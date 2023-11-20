Sign up
Previous
Photo 1383
Two pigeons
Where you might say?
In the centre above the lower leaf.
They caught my attention snuggled in together.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1937
photos
134
followers
101
following
378% complete
View this month »
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th November 2023 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
church
,
leaf
,
pigeons
,
phone-vember
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, glad you told us where to look! Wonderful textures of both the tree and old stonework of the buildings.
November 20th, 2023
