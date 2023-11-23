A beautiful day

We have just had a couple of days away.

On our return journey today we decided to take the long scenic way home. We stopped for lunch in this lovely place. The river is the Thames.

We stoped in a Village called Goring which is on the right as you look at the river and visited St Thomas of Canterbury church that has a pretty blue ceiling above the altar. The village on the left is Streatley and it was interesting to see a blue plaque above the church door stating that Lewis Caroll had preach in this church.

