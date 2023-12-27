Sign up
Previous
Photo 1420
Sweet delights
I don’t usually eat that much chocolate but have found myself picking at them and then regretting it.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Album
365
Taken
27th December 2023 4:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sweets
,
dec23words
Lesley
ace
Same here, and I seem to have had more than usual this year. Lovely effects.
December 27th, 2023
