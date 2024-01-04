Shiphams Clock

Shiphams was a local factory for making meat paste. I remember a time when you could smell a fresh batch being cooked. The factory is now residence and the factory has been moved to a different location. The click is a great reminder of what used to be in this area.Interestingly when JackieR go fossicking we often find really old Shiphams paste jars.This was taken at 11.40 so the clock is obviously wrong. Well it is right twice a day.