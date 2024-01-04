Shiphams Clock

Shiphams was a local factory for making meat paste. I remember a time when you could smell a fresh batch being cooked. The factory is now residence and the factory has been moved to a different location. The click is a great reminder of what used to be in this area. https://www.thenovium.org.uk/article/33918/Shippam-s-of-Chichester
Interestingly when JackieR go fossicking we often find really old Shiphams paste jars.
This was taken at 11.40 so the clock is obviously wrong. Well it is right twice a day.