Fossicked finds

The bottles in the centre were my finds from today. The river flows into the sea and we are fortunate to see a kingfisher or two from the bridge top centre but it rarely lands long enough for us to capture. An area in the bottom middle is known as the breach where we look for buried treasure “fossicking”. The sea wall has been breached by high tides and resulted in an old Victorian dump where so many bottles are washed away. The bottle on the left of centre has the words “ not to be taken - Poison” Amazing that so many bottles stay intact against the force of the tides.