Previous
Fossicked finds by wakelys
Photo 559

Fossicked finds

The bottles in the centre were my finds from today. The river flows into the sea and we are fortunate to see a kingfisher or two from the bridge top centre but it rarely lands long enough for us to capture. An area in the bottom middle is known as the breach where we look for buried treasure “fossicking”. The sea wall has been breached by high tides and resulted in an old Victorian dump where so many bottles are washed away. The bottle on the left of centre has the words “ not to be taken - Poison” Amazing that so many bottles stay intact against the force of the tides.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathryn M
Thank you Susan for all the info. I love the collage and if I could somehow do a 'beam me up Scottie' I would love to join you. Amazing.
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@kametty you would be very welcome. Wellie boots needed and a plastic bag.
January 1st, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice collage and great find, I like those bottles
January 1st, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Great collage and interesting finds
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise