Jogging in the puddle

My get pushed challenge was to capture a reflection in water?
We have had so much rain so knew that I didn’t have to stroll far from home to find a puddle.
This track runs behind my house so there is always someone to see.
Minutes before this a little girl fell off her bike into the mud so I stayed with her and her little dog until her daddy caught up with her. She was very brave and held back the tears.
Great pop of color in your photo. You picked the perfect subject and responded beautifully to the challenge.