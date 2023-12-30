Jogging in the puddle

My get pushed challenge was to capture a reflection in water?

We have had so much rain so knew that I didn’t have to stroll far from home to find a puddle.

This track runs behind my house so there is always someone to see.

Minutes before this a little girl fell off her bike into the mud so I stayed with her and her little dog until her daddy caught up with her. She was very brave and held back the tears.