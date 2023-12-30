Previous
Jogging in the puddle by wakelys
Jogging in the puddle

My get pushed challenge was to capture a reflection in water?
We have had so much rain so knew that I didn’t have to stroll far from home to find a puddle.
This track runs behind my house so there is always someone to see.
Minutes before this a little girl fell off her bike into the mud so I stayed with her and her little dog until her daddy caught up with her. She was very brave and held back the tears.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop one for the challenge.
December 30th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done with this capture and with looking after the little girl.
December 30th, 2023  
katy ace
Aww you are such a good person! Especially since you probably aren’t well enough to be out in that kind of weather anyway.

Great pop of color in your photo. You picked the perfect subject and responded beautifully to the challenge.
December 30th, 2023  
