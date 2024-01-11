Sign up
Tulips
One for the artist challenge.
Started thinking about doing housework then looked at the sad dying tulips. Funny how flowers talk to you!
https://www.artsy.net/artwork/robert-mapplethorpe-tulips-5
11th January 2024
tulips
ac-mapplethorpe
kali
ace
much preferable to doing housework
January 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Perfect!
January 11th, 2024
