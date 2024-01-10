Previous
Determination by wakelys
I showed this tree here and very different weather conditions today. Cold and a sea breeze but beautiful sunshine.
The roots are clinging onto the bank firmly and this little oak tree is showing signs of life .
I live on the West side of Hayling Island and we get strong south westerly winds. This side of the island is suffering from coastal erosion and I fear that it will only get worse in part because of changing climate but also because of a substantial sea wall that has been built on the far side of the harbour.
10th January 2024

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Corinne C
Such a great title for this lovely pic
January 10th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn
That’s encouraging.
January 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
nice shape
January 10th, 2024  
