Determination

I showed this tree here and very different weather conditions today. Cold and a sea breeze but beautiful sunshine.
The roots are clinging onto the bank firmly and this little oak tree is showing signs of life .
I live on the West side of Hayling Island and we get strong south westerly winds. This side of the island is suffering from coastal erosion and I fear that it will only get worse in part because of changing climate but also because of a substantial sea wall that has been built on the far side of the harbour.