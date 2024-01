Determination

I showed this tree here and very different weather conditions today. Cold and a sea breeze but beautiful sunshine.The roots are clinging onto the bank firmly and this little oak tree is showing signs of life .I live on the West side of Hayling Island and we get strong south westerly winds. This side of the island is suffering from coastal erosion and I fear that it will only get worse in part because of changing climate but also because of a substantial sea wall that has been built on the far side of the harbour.