Coastal erosion by wakelys
Coastal erosion

The high tides have undermined the bank but the tree roots are still clinging on.
A stiff northerly wind today but beautiful sunshine.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

KWind ace
Wow... trees are amazing! Great shot.
January 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sad capture, but lovely sunlight. Hopefully no more erosion will happen for a while.
January 9th, 2024  
