Photo 1433
Coastal erosion
The high tides have undermined the bank but the tree roots are still clinging on.
A stiff northerly wind today but beautiful sunshine.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1993
photos
134
followers
99
following
7
2
365
iPhone 11
9th January 2024 2:38pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
tree
roots
beach
whereilive
KWind
Wow... trees are amazing! Great shot.
January 9th, 2024
Mags
Sad capture, but lovely sunlight. Hopefully no more erosion will happen for a while.
January 9th, 2024
