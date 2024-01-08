Sign up
Previous
Photo 1432
A glimpse of blue
A day of grey skies and snow flurries but a reminder that there were blue skies today.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1992
photos
134
followers
99
following
392% complete
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Tags
sea
,
clouds
,
bench
