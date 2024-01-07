Previous
A low tide trot by wakelys
Photo 1431

A low tide trot

Soon the sandbanks will be exposed and these horses will be galloping along the beach. A beautiful crisp sunny day and lots of people out enjoying the fresh air today.
7th January 2024

Susan Wakely

Something I've always wanted to do, but have never had the opportunity. Lovely capture.
January 7th, 2024  
