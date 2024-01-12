Previous
Ewe looking at me! by wakelys
Photo 1436

Ewe looking at me!

This sheep was leading the way on my walk today as seen here
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Sweet closeup!
January 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
oh wow, surprised you didn't take her home with ewe
January 12th, 2024  
