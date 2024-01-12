Sign up
Previous
Photo 1436
Ewe looking at me!
This sheep was leading the way on my walk today as seen
here
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th January 2024 2:25pm
Tags
sheep
,
ewe
Mags
ace
Sweet closeup!
January 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
oh wow, surprised you didn't take her home with ewe
January 12th, 2024
