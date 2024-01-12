Previous
On my walk today by wakelys
On my walk today

A lovely walk with hubby.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Winchester_Hill
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

katy ace
Such a variety of interesting things to see and photograph! Those sheep look like they’re wondering what you are doing following them and I especially like the track through the trees in the upper right
January 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a nice walk with such lovely sights!
January 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
wonderful landscapes it was a cold old day to be up there today
January 12th, 2024  
