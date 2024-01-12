Sign up
Photo 562
On my walk today
A lovely walk with hubby.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Winchester_Hill
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1998
photos
135
followers
99
following
Tags
countryside
katy
ace
Such a variety of interesting things to see and photograph! Those sheep look like they’re wondering what you are doing following them and I especially like the track through the trees in the upper right
January 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a nice walk with such lovely sights!
January 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
wonderful landscapes it was a cold old day to be up there today
January 12th, 2024
