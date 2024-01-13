Previous
Tulips by wakelys
Photo 563

Tulips

Playing with a new light. Same settings on the camera but different settings on the light.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
JackieR ace
Oooh that looks like fun!
January 13th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
very cool results.
January 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an interesting experiment, wish I had time to try new settings. For my eye, the bottom right is perfect.
January 13th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
They all good.....love the dark coloured tulips.
January 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done!
January 13th, 2024  
