A Gaudi chimney by wakelys
Photo 1466

A Gaudi chimney

https://inici.palauguell.cat/
One of the many chimneys seen.
This one had black and white mosaics. Find the creature!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

Kathy A ace
Wow, that’s amazing!
February 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting structure
February 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Had to google these. Quite a work of art! I spotted the gecko/ lizard creature by zooming in.
February 11th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Oh magnificent Gaudí, excellent in black and white and found the lizard
February 11th, 2024  
katy ace
This is fantastic, Sue! It looks like one of Vikki’s aliens. Terrific timing to get the bird in flight so clearly. I couldn’t find the creature until I read the other comments and went back and looked.
February 11th, 2024  
