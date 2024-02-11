Sign up
Photo 1466
Photo 1466
A Gaudi chimney
https://inici.palauguell.cat/
One of the many chimneys seen.
This one had black and white mosaics. Find the creature!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barcelona
,
chimney
,
gaudi
,
for2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that’s amazing!
February 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting structure
February 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Had to google these. Quite a work of art! I spotted the gecko/ lizard creature by zooming in.
February 11th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Oh magnificent Gaudí, excellent in black and white and found the lizard
February 11th, 2024
katy
ace
This is fantastic, Sue! It looks like one of Vikki’s aliens. Terrific timing to get the bird in flight so clearly. I couldn’t find the creature until I read the other comments and went back and looked.
February 11th, 2024
