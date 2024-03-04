Sign up
Previous
Photo 1488
Strawberry duck
Quack.
I must be quackers.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
8
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
2080
photos
135
followers
98
following
407% complete
View this month »
Tags
duck
,
strawberry
,
rainbow2024
Rob Falbo
Very cool
March 4th, 2024
KWind
ace
Great shot!
March 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Yup, you're quacking up. Fav are you doing a fruit and veg month??
March 4th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
N-eat!
March 4th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Very clever!
March 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL- cute
March 4th, 2024
Me again
Hihi, that is fun!
March 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a cute little quacker and edible too!
March 4th, 2024
