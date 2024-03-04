Previous
Strawberry duck by wakelys
Photo 1488

Strawberry duck

Quack.
I must be quackers.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Rob Falbo
Very cool
March 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
Great shot!
March 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Yup, you're quacking up. Fav are you doing a fruit and veg month??
March 4th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
N-eat!
March 4th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Very clever!
March 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL- cute
March 4th, 2024  
Me again
Hihi, that is fun!
March 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a cute little quacker and edible too!
March 4th, 2024  
