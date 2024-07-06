Previous
Rust by wakelys
Photo 1612

Rust

World watercolour month.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That is absolutely realistically fabulous
July 6th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Wow, I cannot believe this is a painting, it looks so real. Fav.
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great painting. Love the colours and textures
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise