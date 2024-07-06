Sign up
Previous
Photo 1612
Rust
World watercolour month.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
rust
,
wwcm-2024
JackieR
ace
That is absolutely realistically fabulous
July 6th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Wow, I cannot believe this is a painting, it looks so real. Fav.
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great painting. Love the colours and textures
July 6th, 2024
