Previous
Photo 1703
Cute little chap
I was fascinated by the different fire hydrants seen while visiting Alabama and so interested to read the attached information
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=coloured%20fire%20hydrants%20usa&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5
This little chap was seen as we had a stroll around the local neighbourhood
More entries need for the EOTB-159 challenge
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2372
photos
132
followers
90
following
466% complete
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1697
669
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th September 2024 3:02pm
Tags
eotb-159
