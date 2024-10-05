Previous
Cute little chap by wakelys
Cute little chap

I was fascinated by the different fire hydrants seen while visiting Alabama and so interested to read the attached information
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=coloured%20fire%20hydrants%20usa&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5
This little chap was seen as we had a stroll around the local neighbourhood
More entries need for the EOTB-159 challenge
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
