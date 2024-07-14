Sign up
Spiral
World Watercolour Month.
Thank you for your positive comments.
Yesterdays arch was most definitely not from my garden but this chap is.
14th July 2024
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
snail
spiral
wwcm-2024
JackieR
Brian!!! Nice spiral, which didn't occur to me
July 14th, 2024
Brian
Love this
July 14th, 2024
