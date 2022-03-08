Sign up
247 / 365
Bad boy!
Sitting in the naughty corner.
Optometry review for hubby.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Diana
ace
Great shot of hubby but I do not understand the bad boy bit?
March 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@ludwigsdiana
when children misbehave they can be put in the naughty corner.
March 8th, 2022
