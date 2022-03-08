Previous
Bad boy! by wakelys
247 / 365

Bad boy!

Sitting in the naughty corner.
Optometry review for hubby.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
Great shot of hubby but I do not understand the bad boy bit?
March 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@ludwigsdiana when children misbehave they can be put in the naughty corner.
March 8th, 2022  
