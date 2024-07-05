Previous
Winter/Summer by wakelys
Winter/Summer

Looks like winter but It really is summer.
Windy and wet.
Went to the cake shop and bought cake then went to the tea shop and got tea then sat in the comfort of the car and watched the world go by. Pontificating on nothing in particular with hubby.
Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
Seems like an idyllic way to spend the day! terrific image of the boat
July 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice image. We had sun today, bit different to your weather.
July 5th, 2024  
Chrissie
Lovely pic
July 5th, 2024  
