Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 637
Winter/Summer
Looks like winter but It really is summer.
Windy and wet.
Went to the cake shop and bought cake then went to the tea shop and got tea then sat in the comfort of the car and watched the world go by. Pontificating on nothing in particular with hubby.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2248
photos
140
followers
96
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
635
1607
1608
1609
1610
636
1611
637
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th July 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
boat
,
low-tide
,
bosham
,
july24words
katy
ace
Seems like an idyllic way to spend the day! terrific image of the boat
July 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice image. We had sun today, bit different to your weather.
July 5th, 2024
Chrissie
Lovely pic
July 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close