Previous
Photo 641
Low tide
Hubby and I had a lovely leisurely cycle ride. So lucky to live in such a picturesque area.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2257
photos
140
followers
96
following
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
1612
1613
639
1614
640
1615
1616
641
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th July 2024 12:04pm
Tags
jetty
,
bosham
KV
ace
Nice waterfront area… you are lucky to live in such a beautiful place.
July 10th, 2024
JackieR
ace
beautiful sky
July 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely area.
July 10th, 2024
