Previous
Photo 642
My get pushed challenge was to do a composite of watercolour and photography so I thought that I would do the process of todays watercolour challenge. As seen
here
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
watercolour
,
composite
,
get-pushed-623
Susan Wakely
ace
@ankers70
one for the challenge. Thank you.
July 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
This is so beautifully done Susan, mission accomplished!
July 11th, 2024
