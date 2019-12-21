Previous
Father Christmas . by wendyfrost
Father Christmas .

Yesterday we took my little Granddaughter Sophie to see Father Christmas she took one look at him and screamed and cried unfortunately not a great experience but she was happy to have received a present from him and talked about him afterwards.
21st December 2019

wendy frost

