Photo 1806
Wreath
December word - Wreath.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
2
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
2998
photos
81
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th December 2020 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
winter
,
wreath
,
snowbaby
,
dec20words
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous white on white!! Fab
December 28th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Such a cute ornament. Love the background and comp you chose.
December 28th, 2020
