Matchstick Heart

Month Of Hearts.



Slowly filling up my month of hearts. I am in a lot of pain with RA in my wrists and fingers and finding it difficult to arrange and take shots. It took forever to arrange the matchsticks into a heart shape because of my trembling fingers but I did get there in the end.

I am trying to comment on your 365 pages when I can but sometimes find I can't get through them all. Sorry if I missed you .