Previous
Next
Photo 1861
Cheeky Robin.
Taken at the garden centre this cheeky robin flew down and landed on the fox ornament still singing his beautiful song for us. Not a very sharp shot as it is heavily edited because it came out very dark under the wooden roof.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
2
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3053
photos
85
followers
57
following
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th March 2021 12:34pm
bird
,
animal
,
fox
,
robin
Diana
ace
Sweet shot of this lovely robin, the fox almost looks real.
March 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, this is great fun! Robins are such cheeky birds
March 26th, 2021
