Previous
Next
Cheeky Robin. by wendyfrost
Photo 1861

Cheeky Robin.

Taken at the garden centre this cheeky robin flew down and landed on the fox ornament still singing his beautiful song for us. Not a very sharp shot as it is heavily edited because it came out very dark under the wooden roof.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Sweet shot of this lovely robin, the fox almost looks real.
March 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, this is great fun! Robins are such cheeky birds
March 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise