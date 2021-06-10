Previous
Marigold in the Rain by wendyfrost
Photo 1885

Marigold in the Rain

Love these and they were my paternal Grandmothers favourite.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

wendy frost

Heather
Love the colour and the raindrops on the petals. I can almost feel them.
June 20th, 2021  
