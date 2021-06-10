Sign up
Photo 1885
Marigold in the Rain
Love these and they were my paternal Grandmothers favourite.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
flower
orange
marigold
Heather
Love the colour and the raindrops on the petals. I can almost feel them.
June 20th, 2021
