Abstract by wendyfrost
Photo 1953

Abstract

I thought I would have a play at making an abstract. A lovely warm day today with no rain so far. I have been sitting in the garden trying to capture butterflies which seem to have arrived in hoards.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

wendy frost

