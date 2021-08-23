Sign up
Photo 1953
Abstract
I thought I would have a play at making an abstract. A lovely warm day today with no rain so far. I have been sitting in the garden trying to capture butterflies which seem to have arrived in hoards.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3145
photos
91
followers
59
following
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd August 2021 3:51pm
colours
,
bright
,
abstract
,
abstractaug21
