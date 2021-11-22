Sign up
Photo 2027
Variety Of Hellebore.
The garden centre is starting to display the Hellebore varieties which nowadays come in many shades of pink white and green and with spotty and frilly petals but I still prefer the small simple white old fashioned Hellebore- Christmas rose .
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
Tags
white
,
flower
,
hellebore
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up, Wendy! Fav
November 22nd, 2021
