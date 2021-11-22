Previous
Variety Of Hellebore. by wendyfrost
Photo 2027

Variety Of Hellebore.


The garden centre is starting to display the Hellebore varieties which nowadays come in many shades of pink white and green and with spotty and frilly petals but I still prefer the small simple white old fashioned Hellebore- Christmas rose .
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

wendy frost

Heather ace
A beautiful close-up, Wendy! Fav
November 22nd, 2021  
