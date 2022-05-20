Previous
In a Knot. by wendyfrost
Photo 2164

In a Knot.

My photo for todays Flickr. Looking Close - Knots.

Racking my brains for an idea and came up with the 3 row pearl necklace I bought for a £1 from a charity stall it has come in useful a few times over the years.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

wendy frost

