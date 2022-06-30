Previous
Beside The Seaside by wendyfrost
Beside The Seaside

Oh I do love to be beside the seaside . A view along the promenade to the Funfair at Hunstanton. It faces west across the Wash making it one of the few places in on the East coast of Great Britain where the sun sets over the sea.
