Photo 2201
Beside The Seaside
Oh I do love to be beside the seaside . A view along the promenade to the Funfair at Hunstanton. It faces west across the Wash making it one of the few places in on the East coast of Great Britain where the sun sets over the sea.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3421
photos
94
followers
51
following
603% complete
View this month »
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th June 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
fair
,
beach
,
seaside
,
funfair
