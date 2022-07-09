Previous
Squirrel in the Park. by wendyfrost
Photo 2209

Squirrel in the Park.

My photo for todays Flickr theme - From the Ground. As I was in my mobility scooter this was as far down on the ground as I could go.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

wendy frost

