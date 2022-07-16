Previous
George and the Dragon . by wendyfrost
Photo 2214

George and the Dragon .

Taken at Anglesey Abbey. One of the windows on the front of the country house which is built on the remains of priory. Belonging to the national trust it has 114 acres of gardens an historic house and working water mill.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

wendy frost

