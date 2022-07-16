Sign up
Photo 2214
George and the Dragon .
Taken at Anglesey Abbey. One of the windows on the front of the country house which is built on the remains of priory. Belonging to the national trust it has 114 acres of gardens an historic house and working water mill.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3446
photos
95
followers
51
following
606% complete
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th July 2022 2:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
window
,
horse
,
statue
,
dragon
,
george
,
george-and-dragon
