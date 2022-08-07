Previous
Next
A Tasty Seed. by wendyfrost
Photo 2235

A Tasty Seed.

Looking for something to photograph whilst at home the little sparrows were feeding on the seed I had put out for them. This baby seems to be enjoying the seed - I wonder if they can taste the flavour.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise