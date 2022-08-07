Sign up
Photo 2235
A Tasty Seed.
Looking for something to photograph whilst at home the little sparrows were feeding on the seed I had put out for them. This baby seems to be enjoying the seed - I wonder if they can taste the flavour.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
0
0
Tags
bird
,
seed
,
sparrow
