Fairy Fan flower. by wendyfrost
Photo 2250

Fairy Fan flower.

My 10p bargain plant Scaevola/Fan flower is improving with the TLC. it is getting.
It has produced a few more flowers since I fed it and trimmed off the dead bits.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
So pretty, what a lovely combination
August 29th, 2022  
