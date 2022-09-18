Sign up
Photo 2271
Little sunshines. Filler.
A potful of little sunshine daisies as I like to call them.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3524
photos
95
followers
51
following
623% complete
View this month »
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th August 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
daisy
,
daisies
